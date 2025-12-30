Local physiotherapist Adrian Carey splits his time between repairing muscles and tracing them to carry heavy weights.

“Red” has a head of hair to match his nick-name but was happy to have a silver medal dangling from his neck at the United Masters Weightlifting World Championships at Daytona Beach, Florida, earlier this month.

The champion trains a group of young lifters here in Dubbo. There is no better way to pass on the skills than on the mat.

Red’s family (Lisa and kids) and some other lifters took advantage of their visit to the southern states of America to learn some history, experience the northern Christmas and experience Disneyland.

Great work, Red!