Christmas Eve social bowls attracted 23 bowlers in the line up to contest four triples games including with a swinging lead. One of the teams with the swinging lead won the day; this was the team of Leo Balstad, Pat Coffey and Brian Coffey who defeated Leo Balstad, Dave McGrath and Bryan O'Sullivan.

Peter Collins, Ernie Tink and Col Cottee defeated Merv Teale, Paul Goodstat and Matt Ball in their game while Chris Strojny, Mel Giddings and Doug Back defeated Ken Whitaker, Greg Brown and Todd O'dea, and Dennis Crimmins, Eric Satchell and Nathan Colless defeated Dick Whitford, Trevor Tink and Neil Hayburn.

Closest game of the day went to the team of Chris Strojny, Mel Giddings and Doug Back.

Resters for the day went to Todd O'dea and Col Cottee, and the jackpot was not won and lives until next week.