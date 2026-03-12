“Kranich” and “Western Warrior” have emerged as good prospects for the $150,000 Evergreen Turf-WRA Country Championship Qualifier (1400-metres) next Sunday, after being placed behind winning mount, “Crusader Kings” in the 1200-metre Preview last Friday at Dubbo.

The Qualifier on Sunday at Dubbo, is restricted to horses trained in the western area, making Crusader Kings ineligible, after he finished fourth in the Mudgee Qualifier for horses trained in the central districts.

In front close to home at Mudgee when overhauled by “Tom Vegas”, “Turned Down”, and “Instead” over 1400-metres, the Mark Jones, Mudgee-trained Crusader Kings (in from $6.50 to $11).

Apprentice Dale Cole appreciated the step back from 1400-metres to 1200-metres in Dubbo and held off the strong-finishing “Kranich” (Chad Lever at $6.50) and “Western Warrior” (Ken Dunbar at $13).

From the Rod Northam stable at Scone, “Inazuma Boy” (Leeshelle Small in from $2 to be $1.85 favourite) looks well above-average and recorded his third win in succession when taking out the 1100-metres Latitude Liquor Wholesalers-Benchmark 82 Handicap.

Settling well off the pace, Inazuma Boy swept to the lead in the straight and scored by over two lengths from “Chandon Star” (Jacob Stiff at $4.40) and “How’s It Kev” (Jordan Quince at $16).

Local trainer Janelle Galea also had “Dunedin” very fit for the 2200-metre assignment in the Weaside Hotel Bottlemart Benchmark 66 Handicap after some good recent performances.

Tracking the leader, “Testing The Cugat”, Dunedin (Leeshelle Small at $3.70) took over and won by two lengths from “Will To Excel” ( Mathew Cahill at $5.50) and “Final Impact” (Chad Lever on the $2.40 favourite).

A last start winner at Condobolin Picnics, the Connie Greig, Dubbo-trained “Just On Fire” (Brooke Stower at $5) was back to TAB company when leading throughout to beat “Pappiana” (Billy Cray at $9) and “Dark Thinker” (Ashleigh McCabe at $18) in the 1600-metres Castlereagh Hotel BM 58 Handicap.

From nearby Narromine, trainer Kylie Kennedy also won the 1600-metres Westside Hotel Maiden Plate with “Lagoon” (Heavelon Van Der Hoven at $7) which finished well from midfield to beat “Muirisc” (Zoe Hunt at $51) and Magic Merlin (Kody Nestor on the $2.35 favourite).

Michael Lynch, a long-time successful trainer at Cowra, also supplied a quinella with “Bolo Miss” and “Bounding Bon” in the 1000-metres Col Hodges Cup-Class 1 Handicap.

Ridden to perfection by Mathew Cahill, Bolo Miss (at $3.40) from further back than midfield, was in the clear turning for home and raced to a length win over stablemate Bounding Bon (Ken Dunbar at $14) with the $3 favourite, “La Potenza” (Kody Nestor) a half-neck away third.

Mathew Cahill had earlier led most of the way to win the 1100-metres Maiden Handicap on the James Ponsonby, Hawkesbury-trained Claudio (at $5). The other race, the 1300-metres Super Maiden Handicap was won by “Be Guided” (Ella Drew on the $3.10 favourite) that is trained at Muswellbrook by Ben Blay.

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Unfortunately for the progressive Coonamble Jockey Club, due to water restrictions at Coonamble, the $150,000 Evergreen Turf WRA Country Championship Qualifier has been transferred to Dubbo on Sunday.

Following meetings are also at Warren TAB on Saturday, March 21, and at Orange on Sunday, March 22.