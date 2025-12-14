The Country Mayors Association of NSW (CMA) has thrown its weight behind a ‘pragmatic and practical’ new plan for rural health in NSW.

“The ‘Better Care, Closer to Home’ Alliance’s Rural Health Action Plan, proposed by Member for Wagga Wagga Dr Joe McGirr MP, aligns with the key priorities and concerns of CMA Members and their communities," CMA chair Mayor Rick Firman OAM said.

"We have written to Minister for Regional Health, Ryan Park, to commend the practicalities and affordability of the plan’s reforms,” Mayor Firman said.

“People in rural and regional health services work hard and do the best they can but there’s no denying the system is crook and band-aid solutions are increasingly costly and short-term, like the locum situation. Greater collaboration between all aspects of the health sector is needed, including allied health service providers is needed, as is better communication between health services and their communities,” Mayor Firman said.

“The CMA motto is ‘what we want is nothing more than equity’ and that extends to access to critical health services.

"While we appreciate that there are currently parts of Sydney facing a shortage of doctors, we believe this is not as serious an access or equity issue as a rural mother-to-be having to drive more than 100 kms to reach a hospital with obstetric services.”

The CMA believes the Rural Health Action Plan is practical and promotes collaboration, acknowledging that treatment and health access can involve a range of contemporary approaches, including pharmacy and nurse practitioners. However, these should help lighten an unsustainable load for a rural GP, not replace them.

The CMA has recently partnered with the Rural Doctors Network (RDN) on a Health Access Survey to obtain perspectives on health access from member councils. Over two-thirds of members responded.

“We are currently collating those responses to form a picture of service provision and interaction in remote, rural and regional NSW,” Mayor Firman said.

“This is the first time in Australia that a survey of this nature has been undertaken. The CMA will use the results to determine future advocacy activities while the RDN will utilise the results to inform its strategic direction and project planning.”

The CMA Board supports all aspects of the Rural Health Action Plan, with the exception of its’ call for “an independent commissioner”, which it didn't feel was considered necessary.