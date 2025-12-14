What can you tell us about yourself? Hi! My name is Chris Gorton. I’m 44 years of age and I’m a pretty laid back and easy-going fella.

What’s the best way to start the day? Definitely with a good cuppa chino!

What would be your ideal way to spend the weekend? Riding my motorbike along the Great Ocean Road. I’ve wanted to do it for a while, and it’s my greatest dream. One day I’ll get there!

What would be the most amazing adventure to go on? Would love to do the Motorbike Desert Rally between Northern Territory and South Australia. A tough one, because if it rains or the weather is against you, you’re stuck!

What is the luckiest thing that has happened to you? When I met my wife, and had my kids. I have four children; three daughters and a son.

What are some small things that make your day better? A beer or two!

What are you most likely to become famous for? My barbecues. I do a good steak or pork ribs!

What is the best thing about your work? I’ve been at Dubbo Mowers and Chainsaws for three years. It's a very family-oriented business. They are very supportive and I love working here.

What are you looking forward to in the coming months? Travelling Australia! We have been thinking about buying a caravan and a 4WD. We’ve got plans to travel around the whole of Australia and explore a bit!

What’s your favourite piece of clothing you own or have owned? My Ford GT shirt.

Where would you spend all your time if you could? With my family and friends at the beach!

What is something you think everyone should do at least once in their lives? Be wild!