Wellington's only soccer club, Wellington Warriors FC, recently picked up a state-wide “Good Sports” award to encourage healthy lifestyle and mental wellbeing in the community.

The “Good Sports” award is a program aimed at supporting and inspiring amateur clubs to set-up an environment for players, volunteers, supporters and officials to help tackle social issues such as alcohol, drugs, smoking, and mental health.

But with teams ranging from Under Fives through to adult men’s and women’s sides, they’re always looking for help.

With this in mind, club official, Jane Pearce recently informed Dubbo Photo News about their AGM (Annual General Meeting) being held next Monday in Wellington.

“Everyone is invited, we’d love to have as many people as possible come along,” Jane enthused.

“This is the meeting where we open up all positions, so it’s a great chance to put your hand up to help the club,” she added.

Like many volunteers at our local community sporting organisations, Jane wears many hats, including coordinating a girls’ team, captain-coaching the women’s team, and coaching another junior team with the club.

Volunteers, she said, can help out with coaching, on the committee, setting up and packing up gear and playing equipment, or working at the canteen.

We’re firstly looking for dedicated individuals to join our committee and help drive the future of the club,” Jane said.

“Whether you’re a strategy guru, event planner, or just love the game, we need your skills to keep pushing the club forward.”

Calling all volunteers to join their team, the AGM is being held at the Cow and Calf Hotel, Lee Street, Wellington from 5.30pm on Monday, December 15.

“The Cow and Calf have been our sponsors for a long time,” Jane revealed.

“They’ve been loyal supports of the club and the sport, for a number of years, and we really appreciate that,” she concluded.