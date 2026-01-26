When two Harvey men from Dubbo married two O’Connor women from Coonamble, the gene pool smiled.

Dennis married Carmel, a former teacher at St John’s Primary, and his brother Gerald tied the knot with Annemarie, a highly qualified nurse at Dubbo Base.

Together the couples have brought their joint sporting backgrounds together to produce champion athletes.

Photo News brought you the story of Carmel and Dennis’s offspring Sid and Martha last year. Sid is in the Australian Sevens and now the Waratahs and Wallabies' 15s squads, while Martha has earned a full contract as a number nine with the NSW Waratahs after a successful season in the squad.

Now Annemarie and Gerald’s son, Artie, who lives in rural Victoria with his parents, has made the headlines!

Artie played with Partland in the Victorian Country Week Championships at Warrnambool earlier this month.

The strapping right-armer bowler tore through the Wimmera-Mallee Under 17s lineup to finish with 9-11!

Young Artie actually had a hand in all 10 dismissals, taking a special catch on the boundary to finish off a memorable day.

We just love highlighting the achievements of our local products. Please keep your stories coming in to Dubbo Photo News!