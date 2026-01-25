Wednesday morning social bowls saw six Triples games with 36 players taking part on a hot and humid morning.

Winners for the day were Gavin Cullen, Eric Satchell and Neil Hayburn, who defeated Norm Johnston, Frank Armstrong and Robbie Cook, with runners-up being Howard Courts, Trevor Tink and Doug Back, who defeated Ron McCauley, Mel Giddings and Brian Coffey.

Equal third place went to Merv Teale, Greg Brown and Wayne Thompson (who defeated Allan Parker, Ernie Tink and Doug Aldis) and Dennis Crimmins, Roger Sherwin and Greg Hough (who defeated Peter Collins, Nick Berbiles and Robert Pfeiffer).

In other results, Corey Artrey, Dennis Jassprizza and Col Cottee defeated Terry Duncan, Leo Balstad and Peter Sinclair, while Dick Whitford, Todd O'dea and Steve Kelly defeated Chris Strojny, Bryan O'Sullivan and Mike Twohill.

There were no resters for the day and the Jackpot was not won and lives until next week.

Thursday night mixed bowls was low on numbers but high on quality with only 10 bowlers turning up on what was a very warm and humid evening.

The eventual winners in this star-studded field were Vittorio Mascaro and Col Cottee, who defeated Dennis Crimmins and Doug Back, while runners-uip were Taryne Albert, Peter Collins and Brett Miller, who defeated Christine Castlehouse, Neil Hayburn and Peta Mckechnie.